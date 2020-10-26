State Treasurer State Of Michigan Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Lansing, MI, based Investment company State Treasurer State Of Michigan (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Align Technology Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Treasurer State Of Michigan. As of 2020Q3, State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 956 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTUM, SFIX, ETN, AZEK, SSYS, SPOT, Z, EDIT, CRSP, PTON, NVTA, RUN, DNLI, CZR, ZM, TWST, IAA, JAZZ, VLUE, REXR, WING, PD, MEDP, LULU, LAD, FOXF, EBS, BLDR, PY9, PLAN, NXPI, VST, VEEV, TXG, AMTD, ON, QUAL, EQH, DELL, CHX, NLY,

MTUM, SFIX, ETN, AZEK, SSYS, SPOT, Z, EDIT, CRSP, PTON, NVTA, RUN, DNLI, CZR, ZM, TWST, IAA, JAZZ, VLUE, REXR, WING, PD, MEDP, LULU, LAD, FOXF, EBS, BLDR, PY9, PLAN, NXPI, VST, VEEV, TXG, AMTD, ON, QUAL, EQH, DELL, CHX, NLY, Added Positions: AGG, LQD, ALGN, CMG, PYPL, SNAP, SPY, T, CREE, NOW, GLOB, EFX, WNS, G, TWTR, VRTX, AMD, APD, KO, IBM, MU, NFLX, NKE, PFE, GOOG, BRK.B, CARR, C, CMI, FDX, GM, GS, ITW, JNJ, MA, MRK, TGT, TMO, UNH, WFC, ABBV, ADBE, MO, AIG, AMGN, ANTM, AMAT, ATO, BBY, BIIB, BMY, CBRE, CI, CVS, COF, CDAY, CSCO, CPRT, GLW, DHI, DIS, DUK, ECL, ENPH, EXC, XOM, FAST, FHN, F, GILD, GWW, HPQ, HPE, HST, INTC, INTU, ISRG, KHC, KR, LRCX, EL, LEN, MPC, MET, MCO, MS, OGE, PCAR, TROW, PGR, PLD, PRU, PSA, PHM, REGN, ROST, SCHW, LUV, TJX, TXN, TSN, URI, VIAC, WBA, AON, ACN, JCI, LYB, AES, ATVI, ALB, ALXN, ADS, AMP, AM, ANET, ARW, AN, AVB, AAXN, BJ, BKR, BK, BDC, HRB, BWA, BR, CHRW, CNX, CABO, CACI, CDNS, CPB, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CHDN, CTAS, CFG, CTXS, CTSH, COHR, CFX, COLM, CMA, CVLT, CAG, CXO, COR, COTY, CONE, DRI, DAL, DXCM, FANG, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DRE, EMN, EW, EA, EVRG, ES, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FFIV, FITB, FSLR, FLO, FTV, FOX, BEN, GBCI, GEF, GO, HAIN, HR, HQY, JKHY, HSY, HES, HWM, HII, ICUI, ILMN, INCY, IR, INGR, IBKR, ICE, IP, IPG, IQV, IRM, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KBH, K, KMI, KNX, KSS, LHCG, LW, LEA, TREE, LNC, LFUS, L, MKTX, VAC, MASI, MXIM, MPW, MTD, MCHP, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MNST, MOS, NRG, NVR, NATI, NNN, NAVI, NTAP, NTCT, NWL, NWSA, NDSN, NLOK, NUE, ODFL, OMC, OKE, OC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PZZA, PAYX, PAYC, PCTY, PENN, PEN, PSX, DOC, PNFP, PFG, QRVO, RL, RF, RGA, RGEN, RHI, ROL, SEIC, SIVB, SABR, HSIC, SAIC, SGMS, SMG, SHW, SLGN, SWKS, AOS, SJM, SNA, SEDG, SWX, SWK, STLD, STOR, STRA, SYF, SYNH, TMUS, TTWO, TDS, TPX, TXT, TDG, IIVI, UMBF, ULTA, UBSI, UAL, UNVR, OLED, UHS, VFC, VLO, VLY, VAR, VSAT, WAB, WERN, WDC, WRK, WEX, WHR, WWD, XLNX, YELP, ADNT, ALLE, ESNT, RE, IVZ, NCLH, NVT, RNR, STX, PRGO, GRMN, TEL, MYL, RCL,

AGG, LQD, ALGN, CMG, PYPL, SNAP, SPY, T, CREE, NOW, GLOB, EFX, WNS, G, TWTR, VRTX, AMD, APD, KO, IBM, MU, NFLX, NKE, PFE, GOOG, BRK.B, CARR, C, CMI, FDX, GM, GS, ITW, JNJ, MA, MRK, TGT, TMO, UNH, WFC, ABBV, ADBE, MO, AIG, AMGN, ANTM, AMAT, ATO, BBY, BIIB, BMY, CBRE, CI, CVS, COF, CDAY, CSCO, CPRT, GLW, DHI, DIS, DUK, ECL, ENPH, EXC, XOM, FAST, FHN, F, GILD, GWW, HPQ, HPE, HST, INTC, INTU, ISRG, KHC, KR, LRCX, EL, LEN, MPC, MET, MCO, MS, OGE, PCAR, TROW, PGR, PLD, PRU, PSA, PHM, REGN, ROST, SCHW, LUV, TJX, TXN, TSN, URI, VIAC, WBA, AON, ACN, JCI, LYB, AES, ATVI, ALB, ALXN, ADS, AMP, AM, ANET, ARW, AN, AVB, AAXN, BJ, BKR, BK, BDC, HRB, BWA, BR, CHRW, CNX, CABO, CACI, CDNS, CPB, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CHDN, CTAS, CFG, CTXS, CTSH, COHR, CFX, COLM, CMA, CVLT, CAG, CXO, COR, COTY, CONE, DRI, DAL, DXCM, FANG, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DRE, EMN, EW, EA, EVRG, ES, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FFIV, FITB, FSLR, FLO, FTV, FOX, BEN, GBCI, GEF, GO, HAIN, HR, HQY, JKHY, HSY, HES, HWM, HII, ICUI, ILMN, INCY, IR, INGR, IBKR, ICE, IP, IPG, IQV, IRM, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KBH, K, KMI, KNX, KSS, LHCG, LW, LEA, TREE, LNC, LFUS, L, MKTX, VAC, MASI, MXIM, MPW, MTD, MCHP, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MNST, MOS, NRG, NVR, NATI, NNN, NAVI, NTAP, NTCT, NWL, NWSA, NDSN, NLOK, NUE, ODFL, OMC, OKE, OC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PZZA, PAYX, PAYC, PCTY, PENN, PEN, PSX, DOC, PNFP, PFG, QRVO, RL, RF, RGA, RGEN, RHI, ROL, SEIC, SIVB, SABR, HSIC, SAIC, SGMS, SMG, SHW, SLGN, SWKS, AOS, SJM, SNA, SEDG, SWX, SWK, STLD, STOR, STRA, SYF, SYNH, TMUS, TTWO, TDS, TPX, TXT, TDG, IIVI, UMBF, ULTA, UBSI, UAL, UNVR, OLED, UHS, VFC, VLO, VLY, VAR, VSAT, WAB, WERN, WDC, WRK, WEX, WHR, WWD, XLNX, YELP, ADNT, ALLE, ESNT, RE, IVZ, NCLH, NVT, RNR, STX, PRGO, GRMN, TEL, MYL, RCL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, RTX, ADP, BKNG, ORCL, FLT, LHX, ALLY, ZTS, V, USB, GOOGL, CERN, AGNC, PINS, SYK, EPAM, JPM, KEYS, LLY, DG, ETSY, CTLT, WMT, BAC, TER, ETRN, XLV, PPC, MAC, POST, OXY, NUS, MUR, MCY, MTZ, MAR, JCOM, TRN, INFO, JHG, XRX, WPX, WOR, VNO, URBN, TRIP, PRI, TIF, SIX, SRE, SLG, REG, RYN, RH, SAM, DLX, DAR, CFR, CINF, CHH, CATY, CNO, CBOE, BXP, EPR, BA, BDX, CAR, ASH, AFG, AEO, ARE, AMG, JBHT, MGM, LVS, LANC, LKQ, KRC, JEF, JBL, JBGS, MSCI, GHC, GPS, FBHS, FLR, FRT, FCN, EQR, ENR,

AAPL, RTX, ADP, BKNG, ORCL, FLT, LHX, ALLY, ZTS, V, USB, GOOGL, CERN, AGNC, PINS, SYK, EPAM, JPM, KEYS, LLY, DG, ETSY, CTLT, WMT, BAC, TER, ETRN, XLV, PPC, MAC, POST, OXY, NUS, MUR, MCY, MTZ, MAR, JCOM, TRN, INFO, JHG, XRX, WPX, WOR, VNO, URBN, TRIP, PRI, TIF, SIX, SRE, SLG, REG, RYN, RH, SAM, DLX, DAR, CFR, CINF, CHH, CATY, CNO, CBOE, BXP, EPR, BA, BDX, CAR, ASH, AFG, AEO, ARE, AMG, JBHT, MGM, LVS, LANC, LKQ, KRC, JEF, JBL, JBGS, MSCI, GHC, GPS, FBHS, FLR, FRT, FCN, EQR, ENR, Sold Out: NGHC, XLI, NFE, WORK, CZR, CZR, CZR, ALTM, CCMP, LM, LOGM, X9P, ATI, CRS, CLI, TR, RIG, PBF,

For the details of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+treasurer+state+of+michigan/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,687,025 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,859,399 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 135,571 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,166,650 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 1,970,500 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.25%

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 645,300 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 600,998 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $107.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 114,200 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Stratasys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $16.06, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 631,413 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $284.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,546 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,223,300 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,970,500 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 380.02%. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $454.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 87,662 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 254.41%. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1311.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,125 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $197.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 484,420 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Snap Inc by 127.45%. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $41.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 909,810 shares as of .

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $26.06.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Altus Midstream Co. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $12.78.