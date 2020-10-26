Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys Catalent Inc, KKR Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cisco Systems Inc

Boise, ID, based Investment company Buffington Mohr McNeal (Current Portfolio) buys Catalent Inc, KKR Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffington Mohr McNeal. As of 2020Q3, Buffington Mohr McNeal owns 111 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KKR, CRM, IGIB, VAR,

KKR, CRM, IGIB, VAR, Added Positions: IGSB, CTLT, MSFT, XYL, PSK, INFO, VMC, VCSH, HON, BR, SCHX, CCC, TFX, IVV, ECL, APH, V, MRK, NXPI, PG, NEM, SUSB, CVS, KR, LLY, WAB,

IGSB, CTLT, MSFT, XYL, PSK, INFO, VMC, VCSH, HON, BR, SCHX, CCC, TFX, IVV, ECL, APH, V, MRK, NXPI, PG, NEM, SUSB, CVS, KR, LLY, WAB, Reduced Positions: BDX, RTX, CARR, XOM, JPM, MU, VNQ, AMZN, CMCSA, XLK, JNJ, INTC, AAPL, IDA, APD, VTI, MS, USB, CVX, IWF, GOOGL, VOO, VEA, IQV, BRK.B, MAS, PFF, FTEC, TWLO, HDS, DIS, PFE, MKL, VZ, MTB, IBM,

BDX, RTX, CARR, XOM, JPM, MU, VNQ, AMZN, CMCSA, XLK, JNJ, INTC, AAPL, IDA, APD, VTI, MS, USB, CVX, IWF, GOOGL, VOO, VEA, IQV, BRK.B, MAS, PFF, FTEC, TWLO, HDS, DIS, PFE, MKL, VZ, MTB, IBM, Sold Out: IJR, CSCO, OTIS, SCHA, MCD, PEP,

For the details of Buffington Mohr McNeal's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buffington+mohr+mcneal/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 574,869 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 320,554 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,074 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 146,337 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 109,794 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,189 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $241.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,725 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 101.40%. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $91.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 68,951 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $43.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 69,011 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 158.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $141.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,245 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,739 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 208.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,902 shares as of .

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.