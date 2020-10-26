  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys Catalent Inc, KKR Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cisco Systems Inc

October 26, 2020 | About: CTLT -2.88% PSK -0.59% VMC -2.97% VCSH -0.02% BR -2.44% KKR -2.41% CRM -3.41% IGIB +0.12% VAR -0.06% IJR -2.07% CSCO -2.96% OTI +0%

Boise, ID, based Investment company Buffington Mohr McNeal (Current Portfolio) buys Catalent Inc, KKR Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffington Mohr McNeal. As of 2020Q3, Buffington Mohr McNeal owns 111 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buffington Mohr McNeal's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buffington+mohr+mcneal/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buffington Mohr McNeal
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 574,869 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 320,554 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,074 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  4. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 146,337 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  5. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 109,794 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,189 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $241.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,725 shares as of .

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 101.40%. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $91.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 68,951 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (PSK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $43.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 69,011 shares as of .

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 158.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $141.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,245 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,739 shares as of .

Added: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 208.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,902 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.



