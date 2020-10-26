Court Place Advisors, LLC Buys Trane Technologies PLC, CSX Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Legg Mason Inc, Marathon Oil Corp, General Mills Inc

Ellicott City, MD, based Investment company Court Place Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC, CSX Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Cummins Inc, Discover Financial Services, sells Legg Mason Inc, Marathon Oil Corp, General Mills Inc, Argan Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Court Place Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Court Place Advisors, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TT, CSX, SCHW, CMI, DFS, MPC,
- Added Positions: RTX, BAC, PFE, FIS, ADP, CSCO, ROST, LGND, MKL, WMT, SEIC, MRK, HD, XOM, CVS, PFPT, JPM, DG, ED, KO, CAT, BMY, VZ, TJX, SNY, SPY, VYM, CARR, DOW, HAL, WY, DD, ALK, F,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GIS, D, ADBE, AFL, AAPL, O, XLF, UL, BAX, OTIS, UNP, LUV, PEG, ORI, MCD, EXC, ABC, DE, XLRE, AMGN, VNQ, EEM, DHI, ALC, CFG, FB, KMI, LEG, EMR, RDN, MO, KR, ON, ADS,
- Sold Out: LM, MRO, AGX, KELYA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,305 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 80,774 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 79,225 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,512 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 66,540 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $126.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of .New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,668 shares as of .New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $220.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 953 shares as of .New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of .New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of .New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $65.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of .Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)
Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.29.Sold Out: Argan Inc (AGX)
Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.94.Sold Out: Kelly Services Inc (KELYA)
Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kelly Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.76 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $16.72.
