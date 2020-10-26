Court Place Advisors, LLC Buys Trane Technologies PLC, CSX Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Legg Mason Inc, Marathon Oil Corp, General Mills Inc

Ellicott City, MD, based Investment company Court Place Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC, CSX Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Cummins Inc, Discover Financial Services, sells Legg Mason Inc, Marathon Oil Corp, General Mills Inc, Argan Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Court Place Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Court Place Advisors, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



TT, CSX, SCHW, CMI, DFS, MPC, Added Positions: RTX, BAC, PFE, FIS, ADP, CSCO, ROST, LGND, MKL, WMT, SEIC, MRK, HD, XOM, CVS, PFPT, JPM, DG, ED, KO, CAT, BMY, VZ, TJX, SNY, SPY, VYM, CARR, DOW, HAL, WY, DD, ALK, F,

MSFT, GIS, D, ADBE, AFL, AAPL, O, XLF, UL, BAX, OTIS, UNP, LUV, PEG, ORI, MCD, EXC, ABC, DE, XLRE, AMGN, VNQ, EEM, DHI, ALC, CFG, FB, KMI, LEG, EMR, RDN, MO, KR, ON, ADS, Sold Out: LM, MRO, AGX, KELYA,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,305 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 80,774 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 79,225 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,512 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 66,540 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $126.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of .

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,668 shares as of .

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $220.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 953 shares as of .

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of .

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of .

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $65.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of .

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.29.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.94.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kelly Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.76 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $16.72.