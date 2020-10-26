Thryv Online Experience Report: Small Businesses' Reputation Suffered During COVID-19

Dallas, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses across the U.S. saw significant dips in how consumers rated their online experience throughout COVID-19, according to a new exclusive interactive report, “ Did Small Business Lose Its Good Reputation? ”, produced by Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv ® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for small businesses.

The report is derived from 58,000+ small business customer experience analysis scans conducted by Thryv over the past 12 months.

“Like all of us, small businesses across America were not prepared for the effects of COVID-19, particularly the swift adoption of new consumer behavior that required digital solutions, such as the demand for contactless payments, curb-side pick-up and – especially – the move to communicate and interact with customers virtually,” says Ryan Cantor, VP of Product and Marketing at Thryv.

“Many small businesses were considering the need to improve their online customer experience, but once quarantine began, if they weren’t able to interact with their customers virtually in a significant way with accurate information, they absolutely lost out on customers – and their online reputation took a hit, as we show in this report.”

Not only did industries see significant drops in their online reputation scores, some sustained low scores throughout the summer. Industries such as construction and educational services dipped drastically in April and May, respectively, and have struggled to maintain healthy scores ever since.

Other industries, such as hospitality and entertainment, took a big initial hit, and their reputation scores are now starting to recover. However, all industries continue to struggle with online reputation and presence scores, overall.

The report allows viewers to use interactive content to discover how 16 different industries have been impacted over time. In addition, the report provides insights into what contributes to online reputation success and offers strategies small businesses can use to improve their scores and ultimately deliver a better customer experience.

Thryv conducted these scans with the businesses’ permission, capturing key information focused on three main categories:

Reputation , based on online reviews and sentiments from customers as well as their star ratings

, based on online reviews and sentiments from customers as well as their star ratings Presence , capturing accuracy of business information across the internet, as well as website speed and performance

, capturing accuracy of business information across the internet, as well as website speed and performance Outreach, which scores social media presence and activity

In this report , Thryv offers free access to the business analysis tool used to collect the data, so small business owners can request a scan and receive a score and tips to improve their own customer experience.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

