Autonation Inc (AN) Chairman and CEO Michael J Jackson Sold $8.8 million of Shares

October 26, 2020 | About: AN +0.61%

Chairman and CEO of Autonation Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Jackson (insider trades) sold 143,223 shares of AN on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $61.28 a share. The total sale was $8.8 million.

AutoNation Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers all types of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and accessories, automotive services, automotive finance and insurance products. AutoNation Inc has a market cap of $5.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.02 with a P/E ratio of 13.89 and P/S ratio of 0.26. AutoNation Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated AutoNation Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AutoNation Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Michael J Jackson sold 143,223 shares of AN stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $61.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP and CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of AN stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $62.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.
  • EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer Marc G Cannon sold 3,744 shares of AN stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $62. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.
  • Director Robert R Grusky sold 10,000 shares of AN stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 1.7% since.

