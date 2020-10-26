  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Paya to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 9, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: NAS:PAYA -1.44%


[url="]Paya+Holdings+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 am ET. Hosting the call will be Jeff Hack, CEO, and Glenn Renzulli, CFO. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens that same day.



The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.paya.com%2F[/url] under the “News & Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 665-0668, or for international callers (914) 987-7320; the conference ID is 4674947. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers; the conference ID is 4674947. The replay will be available until Monday, November 16, 2020.



About Paya



Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 Billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005839/en/


