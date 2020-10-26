  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.17 Per Share Dividend

October 26, 2020 | About: SFNC -1.97%

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp.’s ( SFNC) board of directors declared a regular $0.17 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on January 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.3 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
[email protected]

