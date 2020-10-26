  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution and Earnings Release and Earnings Call Dates

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:ET -1.9%


Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1525 per ET common unit ($0.61 on an annualized basis) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The announced quarterly distribution will be paid on November 19, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2020.



Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call



In addition, Energy Transfer plans to release earnings for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market closes. The company will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results and provide a company update. The conference call will be broadcast live via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on Energy Transfer’s website at [url="]energytransfer.com[/url]. The call will also be available for replay on Energy Transfer’s website for a limited time.



Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at [url="]energytransfer.com[/url].



Forward Looking Statements



This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent decline in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.



This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Energy Transfer LP’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Energy Transfer LP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Energy Transfer LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.



The information contained in this press release is available on our website at [url="]energytransfer.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005881/en/


