Adicet Appoints Don Healey, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. ( ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Don Healey, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Healey will lead the development of Adicet’s genetically-modified T cell therapies for clinical development and commercialization, including manufacturing, viral vector operations and analytics.



“We are excited to welcome Don as a new member of Adicet’s Executive Leadership Team,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. “Don’s expertise in guiding the production and release of cell therapy products, as well as his deep knowledge of the scientific, technical, and strategic approaches to genetically modifying, characterizing and scaling the production of such cell products is a valuable addition to the growth of Adicet as we continue to advance our pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta T cell product candidates.”

“I am honored to join the Adicet team, and look forward to helping guide the development of ADI-001 through the next stages of development and registration,” said Dr. Healey. “I am very excited by the potential of Adicet’s gamma delta T cell platform and its novel targeting approaches. Adicet’s platforms and product candidates are highly differentiated and may provide oncology patients with selective tumor targeting, innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improved persistence for durable activity.”

Dr. Healey has nearly two decades of experience in cell therapy development and manufacturing. Dr. Healey joins Adicet most recently from KBI Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical contract services organization, where he was responsible for establishing process development, manufacturing, quality control and facilities management for biopharmaceutical clients developing cellular therapies. Previously, he served as Chief Scientific Officer at Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., where he was responsible for all pre-clinical scientific development, closed-system process design and the scaling of Opexa's autologous T-cell immunotherapy. Dr. Healey has also served as Director of Immunology at Argos Therapeutics Inc. and Group leader for Immunology at ML Laboratories, UK, (formerly Cobra Biotherapeutics). Dr. Healey received his Ph.D. from University of London, and holds a B.Sc. in Cellular Pathology from Bristol University.

About Adicet

Adicet is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

