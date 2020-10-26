  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Loan Officer Hiring

October 26, 2020 | About: OVLY +1.52%

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp ( OVLY), announced that Rob Gildea has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. He is based out of the Stockton – Brookside Branch.

Gildea has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, including 15 years as a commercial relationship manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for commercial lending, business development, and relationship management in the greater Stockton area. “I’m excited to be joining such a strong and flourishing community bank and am looking forward to delivering the first-class customer service that is synonymous with Oak Valley’s team,” said Gildea.

“Rob has an impressive resume of commercial lending and retail banking experience in San Joaquin County,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “We look forward to the contributions he will make to the growth and success of our business clients and the bank.”

Gildea received a Degree in Business Administration from Chico State University. He is a former board member of Junior Achievement of Northern California and Lincoln High School Athletic Boosters. He is currently a member of the Quail Lakes Baptist Church Youth Ministries and the Uplift All Foundation. Gildea resides in Stockton with his wife, Lisa. He enjoys sports and spending time with his four adult children.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265)
Toll Free (866) 844-7500
www.ovcb.com
