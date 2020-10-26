  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Bottomline to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: EPAY -1.1%

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Bottomline ( EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.
What: Announcement of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
When: On Thursday, November 5, 2020, a press release summarizing the company’s financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. ET. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. ET.
NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.
Conference Call Details:
Dial-In Number: U.S. (877) 692-8955
International (234) 720-6979
Access Code: 4760117
A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on November 5, 2020 through midnight on November 5, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (866) 207-1041 or International dial in: (402) 970-0847, Access Code: 4115619, Conference ID: A1E7763. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx . Following the call, a replay will be available on the website.
Contact: Rick Booth
Bottomline
603-501-6270
[email protected]
Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

BTInvestorPR

ti?nf=ODA3Mzg0NiMzNzk0Mjg2IzIwMDQ5MzM=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)