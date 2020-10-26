  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2020 Results to Be Held on November 3, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: BTE -4.31%

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX, : BTE) will release its 2020 third quarter financial and operating results after the close of markets on Monday November 2, 2020. A conference call and webcast will be held on Tuesday November 3, 2020 discuss the results.

Conference Call Details:


Date:Tuesday November 3, 2020
Time:9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT)
Dial-in:1-416-915-3239 (Toronto Local and International)
1-800-319-4610 (North America Toll-Free)
Webcast:http://services.choruscall.ca/links/baytexq320201103.html

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com, or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: [email protected]

