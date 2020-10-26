  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:AFB -0.74% NYSE:AWF -0.67%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:






FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

11/05/2020

11/06/2020

11/20/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

11/05/2020

11/06/2020

11/20/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income




















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.










Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301159887.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


