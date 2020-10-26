LONDON and BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that Beijing Incopat Co., Ltd (IncoPat) has joined Clarivate.

By combining strengths, Clarivate and IncoPat will be able to provide a more comprehensive suite of intellectual property solutions to customers in China and worldwide, covering the entire innovation and IP lifecycle – from scientific and academic research to IP portfolio management and protection.

According to the 2020 IP Asia special report issued by Clarivate in June, innovation is powered by knowledge, technology and creativity, each of which is fundamentally supported by IP. Asia continues to outpace other regions in IP filings and hence is becoming more innovation driven.

David Liu, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Clarivate, said: "Combining market leading solutions and global footprint of Clarivate with deep understanding of local customers, leading Chinese capabilities and excellent talent from IncoPat, means we can better support customers to significantly accelerate innovation both in China and worldwide. Today, Asia is an important hub for innovation, and we are now well positioned on our mission to be a trusted, indispensable partner to innovators worldwide."

He Jia, Chief Executive Officer of IncoPat said: "IncoPat and Clarivate have a similar vision for the industry. Joining Clarivate means we can improve customer services by providing our Chinese customers with access to a much wider range of global and local resources. It also means we can further broaden our international vision. By using the global footprint from Clarivate, we can better support Chinese enterprises with their international expansion plans."

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

IncoPat is committed to providing customers with reliable global intellectual property data and services. It is focused on the deep integration and value creation from its IP data. IncoPat has products including incoPat database, Patent Asset Management Tool, IP Big Data Solution on Mobile Terminal, Patent King – a portable patent search tool, and IncoPat innovation index.

