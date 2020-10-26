  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SkyWest Airlines Announces Leadership Changes

October 26, 2020 | About: NAS:SKYW -6.58%

COO Mike Thompson to Retire

PR Newswire

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today announced that Mike Thompson will retire from the role as Chief Operating Officer of SkyWest Airlines after nearly 20 years with the airline, effective today.

"Mike has helped execute many improvements across the operation," said President and CEO Chip Childs. "We sincerely appreciate his positive contributions over nearly two decades and want to thank him for his dedicated SkyWest service."

With Thompson's departure, Greg Wooley will assume the role of Executive Vice President – Operations of SkyWest Airlines, and will oversee the InFlight, Airport Operations, Flight Operations, Safety, and Operations Control divisions of the airline. Wooley brings more than 25 years of aviation and operations leadership experience to the role, most recently as Vice President of Airport Operations for SkyWest.

Additionally, the airline will update certain operating leadership roles. Sonya Wolford will become Senior Vice President of InFlight and Tracy Gallo will become Senior Vice President of Flight Operations, both reporting to Wooley. Bill Dykes will become Senior Vice President of Maintenance, reporting to chief commercial officer Wade Steel. Lori Hunt, Vice President of People, will succeed Greg Wooley as Vice President of Airport Operations.

"In the shifting industry climate, these structural changes will help us continue to evolve and to deliver on our partners' needs through exceptional operating performance," said Childs.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 250 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019.

SkyWest, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/SkyWest, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skywest-airlines-announces-leadership-changes-301159865.html

SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.


