Coupa Taps Technology Veteran Stuart O'Neill for Key Appointment in APAC

SYDNEY, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that twenty-year technology veteran Stuart O'Neill has joined the company as managing director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. In his role, O'Neill will lead regional go-to-market strategies and sales operations, helping APAC companies spend simpler, safer, and smarter with Business Spend Management (BSM).

"Stuart has decades of experience and deep industry knowledge in building out go-to-market strategies for cloud platforms and business technology," said Steve Winter, chief revenue officer at Coupa. "His leadership approach and strong commitment to measurable customer success will help elevate the value of a comprehensive BSM platform to customers and prospects in the region."

Building on the success in the region from a consistent flow of new customer wins including facility services provider Spotless Group, aged and dementia care provider HammondCare and mining equipment manufacturer Transmin, O'Neill will prioritise building a great regional team and contributing to making Coupa a great place to work. Since joining Coupa, O'Neill has already led the team through 18 new deployments with an average customer implementation time of only 4.6 months, most of which were completely remote due to COVID-19 restrictions. Additionally, the team set a company region record, completing a customer implementation in 10 weeks, 100 percent remotely.

"One of Coupa's core goals is ensuring customer success and that emphasis on success is one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of the company," said O'Neill. "I joined Coupa right before the pandemic, and have since been focused on helping companies in crisis gain visibility and control of their spend and mitigate supply chain risk so they can emerge from the pandemic stronger than they went in."

Most recently, O'Neill served as APAC president at CloudSense, a commerce and subscriber management platform built to work with Salesforce. Prior to that, O'Neill was in leadership roles at SAP Australia and New Zealand for more than five years. While at SAP, O'Neill established himself as a trusted voice on e-commerce and digital customer engagement, as he evangelised a shift to ecommerce and the cloud.

