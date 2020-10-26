RM LAW Announces Investigation of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Super Micro and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On May 17, 2019, following a nearly two-year delay, the Company filed its 2017 yearly report, in which it restated certain financial results for fiscal 2015 and 2016 and reported "adjustments" for fiscal 2013 and 2014.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct. For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

