Triple-S Management Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:GTS -2.32%

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 26, 2020

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Friday, November 6, 2020. Roberto García-Rodríguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Juan José Román-Jiménez, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Triple-S Management Corporation)

To participate on the call, please dial 1-877-300-8521 or 1-412-317-6026 at least 5 minutes before start time. The conference call will also be simulcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed by logging onto www.triplesmanagement.com.

A webcast replay of the call be available at www.triplesmanagement.com for one year following the call.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With 60 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected].

AT THE COMPANY:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Juan José Román-Jiménez

Mr. Garrett Edson

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

ICR

(787) 749-4949

(787) 792-6488

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-s-management-corporation-schedules-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301159780.html

SOURCE Triple-S Management Corporation


