Pennant Group Inc (PNTG) CEO Daniel H Walker Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CEO of Pennant Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel H Walker (insider trades) sold 46,653 shares of PNTG on 10/23/2020 at an average price of $40.09 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Pennant Group Inc has a market cap of $1.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.46 with a P/E ratio of 238.00 and P/S ratio of 3.40.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Daniel H Walker sold 46,653 shares of PNTG stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $40.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.

CEO Daniel H Walker sold 2,247 shares of PNTG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $40.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.

CEO Daniel H Walker sold 11,100 shares of PNTG stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $42.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joanne Stringfield sold 95 shares of PNTG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $39.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.

