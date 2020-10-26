  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pennant Group Inc (PNTG) CEO Daniel H Walker Sold $1.9 million of Shares

October 26, 2020 | About: PNTG -4.69%

CEO of Pennant Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel H Walker (insider trades) sold 46,653 shares of PNTG on 10/23/2020 at an average price of $40.09 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Pennant Group Inc has a market cap of $1.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.46 with a P/E ratio of 238.00 and P/S ratio of 3.40.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Daniel H Walker sold 46,653 shares of PNTG stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $40.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.
  • CEO Daniel H Walker sold 2,247 shares of PNTG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $40.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.
  • CEO Daniel H Walker sold 11,100 shares of PNTG stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $42.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.49% since.
  • CEO Daniel H Walker sold 11,100 shares of PNTG stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $42.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Joanne Stringfield sold 95 shares of PNTG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $39.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PNTG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)