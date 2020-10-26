  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Quinstreet Inc (QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sold $967,046 of Shares

October 26, 2020 | About: QNST -4.43%

CEO of Quinstreet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Valenti (insider trades) sold 57,528 shares of QNST on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $16.81 a share. The total sale was $967,046.

QuinStreet Inc is an online marketing and media company that delivers qualified clicks and inquiries at low cost with great scalability. The company's operations and revenue are in North America, but has emerging businesses in Brazil and India. QuinStreet Inc has a market cap of $863.750 million; its shares were traded at around $16.40 with a P/E ratio of 48.23 and P/S ratio of 1.78. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with QuinStreet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Douglas Valenti sold 57,528 shares of QNST stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $16.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.44% since.
  • CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QNST stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $17.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QNST, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)