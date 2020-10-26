Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff Sold $7.4 million of Shares

Chair of the Board & CEO of Salesforce.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc Benioff (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of CRM on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $245.53 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

Salesforce.com Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering social and mobile cloud apps and platform services, as well as professional services to facilitate the adoption of its solutions. Salesforce.com Inc has a market cap of $220.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $241.98 with a P/E ratio of 94.52 and P/S ratio of 11.33. Salesforce.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Salesforce.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $245.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $252.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $256.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $258.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.44% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $260.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of CRM stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $254.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President/Chief People Officer Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of CRM stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $245. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.23% since.

Pres/Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of CRM stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $248.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.61% since.

President/Chief People Officer Brent Hyder sold 2,100 shares of CRM stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $248.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.61% since.

President/Chief People Officer Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of CRM stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $252.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.07% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $256.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRM, click here