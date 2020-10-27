Moody's Analytics Wins ALM Product of the Year at Asia Risk Awards

Moody’s Analytics has won [url="]ALM+Product+of+the+Year[/url] at the 2020 Asia Risk Awards. This win reflects our strong presence in the region and follows similar [url="]recent+recognition[/url]. We also won this year’s Asia Risk Award for [url="]Counterparty+Risk+Product+of+the+Year[/url].

Banks in Asia and elsewhere must now include credit loss estimates in their balance sheet forecasts and “what-if” scenarios. That necessitates better, more granular data and realistic economic scenarios—both part of our [url="]award-winning[/url] [url="]balance+sheet+management+offering[/url]. It integrates ALM, liquidity risk management, funds transfer pricing, market risk, value at risk, and business reporting, all in a single platform.







Our solution offers a single source of truth for customers’ balance sheet calculations, while producing enterprise-wide analytics that improve their strategic decisions. By adding data, credit content, and models, as well as Moody’s Analytics training and advisory services, our customers can create a solution that closes the loop between the CRO and CFO. Our capabilities also support the upcoming [url="]IBOR+transition[/url] and its expected shift to alternative reference rates.







“Especially in a weak economic environment with continuing low interest rates, regulatory requirements are putting pressure on banks’ profitability. And now, due to COVID-19, banks need even more to reassess their risk and their liquidity positions. To do that they need a solid technology infrastructure, and a vendor they can rely on,” said Shailendra Jain, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Winning the Asia Risk Award for ALM Product of the Year shows that we are supporting our customers in making better decisions and helping them manage their enterprise-wide ALM more effectively.”







Learn more about the [url="]Asia+Risk+Awards[/url].







[url="]This+win[/url] adds to our growing list of [url="]industry+recognition[/url].







