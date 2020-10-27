  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Moody's Analytics Wins ALM Product of the Year at Asia Risk Awards

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:MCO -1.06%


Moody’s Analytics has won [url="]ALM+Product+of+the+Year[/url] at the 2020 Asia Risk Awards. This win reflects our strong presence in the region and follows similar [url="]recent+recognition[/url]. We also won this year’s Asia Risk Award for [url="]Counterparty+Risk+Product+of+the+Year[/url].

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005918/en/

Banks in Asia and elsewhere must now include credit loss estimates in their balance sheet forecasts and “what-if” scenarios. That necessitates better, more granular data and realistic economic scenarios—both part of our [url="]award-winning[/url] [url="]balance+sheet+management+offering[/url]. It integrates ALM, liquidity risk management, funds transfer pricing, market risk, value at risk, and business reporting, all in a single platform.



Our solution offers a single source of truth for customers’ balance sheet calculations, while producing enterprise-wide analytics that improve their strategic decisions. By adding data, credit content, and models, as well as Moody’s Analytics training and advisory services, our customers can create a solution that closes the loop between the CRO and CFO. Our capabilities also support the upcoming [url="]IBOR+transition[/url] and its expected shift to alternative reference rates.



“Especially in a weak economic environment with continuing low interest rates, regulatory requirements are putting pressure on banks’ profitability. And now, due to COVID-19, banks need even more to reassess their risk and their liquidity positions. To do that they need a solid technology infrastructure, and a vendor they can rely on,” said Shailendra Jain, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Winning the Asia Risk Award for ALM Product of the Year shows that we are supporting our customers in making better decisions and helping them manage their enterprise-wide ALM more effectively.”



Learn more about the [url="]Asia+Risk+Awards[/url].



[url="]This+win[/url] adds to our growing list of [url="]industry+recognition[/url].



About Moody’s Analytics



Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our [url="]website[/url] or connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].



Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005918/en/


