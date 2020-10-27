  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Interim Report January - September 2020

October 27, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SWMAY +0.05% OTCPK:SWMAF +0.26% OSTO:SWMA -0.5% FRA:SWM -0.12% STU:SWM -0.24%

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Record sales and operating profit from product segments in Q3

  • Sales and operating profit increased for the Smokefree product segment in both the US and Scandinavia, as well as for cigars. Sales and operating profit elevated by COVID-19 related effects on consumer demand and channel shifts.
  • In local currencies, sales increased by 23 percent for the third quarter. Reported sales increased by 15 percent to 4,400 MSEK (3,829).
  • In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 37 percent for the third quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 28 percent to 2,046 MSEK (1,603).
  • Operating profit amounted to 2,019 MSEK (1,586) for the third quarter.
  • Profit after tax, which includes a charge of 286 MSEK following adverse ruling in a tax case, amounted to 1,193 MSEK (1,180) for the third quarter.
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased by 31 percent to 9.21 SEK (7.04) for the third quarter. Earnings per share increased by 6 percent to 7.44 SEK (7.04).
  • Revised outlook provided on page 12 to reflect higher expected underlying corporate tax rate for the year 2020 as a consequence of a stronger than previously anticipated result development for the business in the US.

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Tuesday, October 27 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Anders Larsson, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren
President and Chief Executive Officer
Office +46 8 658 0441

Anders Larsson
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Office +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Office +46 70 938 0173

___________

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on October 27, 2020.

___________

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/interim-report-january---september-2020,c3225759

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interim-report-january--september-2020-301160297.html

SOURCE Swedish Match


