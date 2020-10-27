Åhléns Partners with Bambuser to enable Live Video Shopping on its Digital Marketplace

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Åhléns, Sweden's leading department store chain, has partnered with interactive live video streaming provider Bambuser to enable live video shopping in Åhléns' digital marketplace.Åhléns will enable Bambuser's highly interactive and engaging Live Video Shopping technology for two exclusive live broadcasts of which the first kicks off today, Tuesday 27 October 2020, beginning at 19:30 CET.

In tonight's exclusive live show on åhlens.se, viewers will meet Ebba Kleberg von Sydow, one of Sweden's most influential fashion and lifestyle bloggers. Ebba will present her new SHAPE collection from footwear brand ECCO showcasing high-quality boots with a classic look and a premium feel. Bambuser has also built a solution, unique to Åhléns, so that the event can be broadcast live on screens in the Stockholm City and Gothenburg Nordstan department stores.

Founded in 1899, Åhléns is Sweden's leading department store. Åhléns is a beauty, home, and fashion marketplace, with 55 department stores across Sweden and e-commerce via åhlens.se. With 80 million visitors and SEK 5.1 billion in annual sales, they are recognized as one of Sweden's strongest brands.

"We are very much looking forward to testing Live Video Shopping in collaboration with Bambuser as a step to further broaden our customer interaction and our offer," says Cecilia Mortimer Meurling, Chief Commercial Officer at Åhléns.

The second live broadcast with Live Video Shopping will be on November 9, together with Åhléns' fashion designer Carin Wester and Emilia de Porét.

"We are pleased to offer Live Video Shopping to one of Sweden's most well-known and appreciated brands. In a few years, Åhléns has succeeded in transforming itself from a traditional department store chain into one of Sweden's fastest-growing e-commerce players with a broad online marketplace offering," says Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Bambuser.

Sophie Abrahamsson, CCO Bambuser, [email protected] , +46 8 400 160 00

Weronica Nilsson, Head of PR & Communication Åhléns, [email protected] , +46 70 198 11 23

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

