Progenity Presents Data from Award-Winning Abstract on Novel Ingestible Lab-in-a-Capsule at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity , Inc. ( PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products and innovation in the field of gastrointestinal precision medicine, is pleased to announce an oral presentation, which was awarded the Category Award (Small Intestine), and a poster, both related to the Progenity Ingestible Laboratory Diagnostics (PIL Dx) capsule in SIBO, which are presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) virtual annual meeting taking place October 23-28, 2020. The data in these presentations demonstrate the achievement of critical de-risking steps in Progenity’s progress toward novel approaches for the assessment, diagnosis, and future treatment of gastrointestinal diseases through ingestible capsule devices.



Small intestinal bacterial growth (SIBO) is an abnormal overgrowth of bacteria in the small bowel, with signs and symptoms that overlap with other gastrointestinal diseases leading to over 100 million patient visits in the US annually. Current diagnostic methods are invasive or inaccurate, which often leads to empiric use of antibiotics without a clear diagnosis.

PIL Dx is an ingestible capsule with a built-in assay and a fluorescent spectrophotometer designed to achieve targeted localization, collect and analyze intestinal fluid samples, and transmit data in real time, without a need to recover the capsule. As such, PIL Dx represents a promising alternative for diagnosing SIBO, and eventually, other difficult-to-diagnose GI disorders.

The oral presentation by renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Satish Rao, MD, PhD, FACG highlights results of a multi-site study of 66 subjects in which a benchtop version of the Progenity SIBO assay showed 94% agreement with the current standard of endoscopic aspiration and total bacterial count. “I am very pleased with the results of our collaborative research. Our data highlight the potential for innovative technologies, such as those being developed by Progenity, to advance the field and provide less invasive, yet accurate tools to diagnose SIBO,” said Dr. Rao. “The studies showcased at ACG indicate promising progress towards ingestible, autonomous assays that could one day become a gold standard in GI diagnostics, where today, none exist.”

The poster presentation showcases physician research and expert analysis of the need for a novel SIBO diagnostic and a clear physician preference for the PIL Dx product concept over existing testing options.

“The enthusiastic reception of these data by the GI community points to the clear unmet need for new tools to better diagnose and differentiate SIBO from other gastrointestinal disorders. Our PIL Dx technology—a digital laboratory in a capsule—promises to provide a simple, more rapid, and relatively non-invasive solution, with accuracy comparable to current reference standards,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman and co-founder of Progenity. “These studies represent the achievement of a critical milestone as we continue to advance our PIL Dx platform towards preclinical and clinical studies in 2021, and ultimately to commercialization. Our goal is to offer true precision medicine by combining novel diagnostics and therapeutic solutions.”

Presentation details are below:

Evaluation of Smart Capsule Bacterial Detection System (SCBDS) assay and duodenal culture in subjects suspected of SIBO and undergoing upper endoscopy: Interim analysis

Presenting Author: Satish Rao, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Abstract ID: S1282 SIBO Diagnosis: Clinical Survey of Practice Patterns, Unmet Needs, and Perception of a Novel Ingestible Diagnostic Capsule Presenting Author: Baharak Moshiree, MD, MSc, Professor of Medicine, Atrium Health, University of North Carolina Poster Number: P1144 (S0507)

The abstracts and presentations are available to view on demand through the ACG virtual annual meeting website , as well as on the Progenity website following the meeting.



About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For more information on how Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please visit www.progenity.com .

