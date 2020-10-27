  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Eaton Cummins Endurant HDâ„¢ Transmission Now Available at All Major Truck Manufacturers

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:ETN -2.18% NYSE:CMI -2.47%


Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has announced its Endurant HD™ 12-speed automated transmission—the lightest, most efficient 1,850 lb.-ft.-capable heavy-duty transmission on the market—is now available at all major North American truck manufacturers, including International, Freightliner, Volvo, Peterbilt and Kenworth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005107/en/

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies announced its Endurant HD™ 12-speed automated transmission is now available at all major North American truck manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies announced its Endurant HD™ 12-speed automated transmission is now available at all major North American truck manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire)



The Endurant HD offers a number of advantages over competitive heavy-duty automated transmissions, including an industry-exclusive transmission fluid pressure sensor, the longest maintenance interval, and the best overall ratio coverage for low-speed maneuverability and downspeeding.



“We work closely with our engine partners to deliver tailored solutions that meet their customers’ needs,” said Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. “In every case, the powertrain—the engine and transmission—is highly efficient and provides a low cost-of-ownership experience for the fleet.”



Engine and transmission powertrain combinations vary by truck manufacturer:





  • The Endurant HD, paired with the Cummins X15™ engine, is available in the Kenworth T680; Peterbilt 579; International® LoneStar ®, LT ® Series and RH™ Series; Freightliner Cascadia®; and Volvo VNL.




  • The Endurant HD and Cummins X12™ powertrain, one of the lightest powertrains in its class, is available in the Freightliner Cascadia.




  • The Endurant HD and International® A26 engine combination is available in the International LoneStar; LT Series; and RH Series.




  • The Endurant HD and Detroit™ DD13® engine powertrain is available in the Freightliner Cascadia.










The standard Endurant HD transmission warranty is 5-years/750,000 miles for linehaul commercial vehicles. The Eaton-supplied clutch is covered by a 3-year/350,000-mile warranty. One-year and two-year extended protection plans are also available. Endurant HD’s maximum operating weight (GCVW) is 110,000 lbs. (49,895 kg); maximum horsepower is 510 HP (375 KW); and oil capacity is 16 pints (7.5L). Learn more about Endurant HD [url="]here[/url].



Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and Cummins, Inc. (NYSE: CMI). The global joint venture produces and markets industry-leading, heavy-duty automated transmissions for commercial vehicles. For more information visit [url="]www.eatoncummins.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005107/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)