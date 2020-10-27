Eaton Cummins Endurant HDâ„¢ Transmission Now Available at All Major Truck Manufacturers

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has announced its Endurant HD™ 12-speed automated transmission—the lightest, most efficient 1,850 lb.-ft.-capable heavy-duty transmission on the market—is now available at all major North American truck manufacturers, including International, Freightliner, Volvo, Peterbilt and Kenworth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005107/en/

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies announced its Endurant HD™ 12-speed automated transmission is now available at all major North American truck manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire)











The Endurant HD, paired with the Cummins X15™ engine, is available in the Kenworth T680; Peterbilt 579; International ® LoneStar ® , LT ® Series and RH™ Series; Freightliner Cascadia ® ; and Volvo VNL.







The Endurant HD, paired with the Cummins X15™ engine, is available in the Kenworth T680; Peterbilt 579; International LoneStar , LT Series and RH™ Series; Freightliner Cascadia ; and Volvo VNL.



The Endurant HD and Cummins X12™ powertrain, one of the lightest powertrains in its class, is available in the Freightliner Cascadia.







The Endurant HD and Cummins X12™ powertrain, one of the lightest powertrains in its class, is available in the Freightliner Cascadia.



The Endurant HD and International ® A26 engine combination is available in the International LoneStar; LT Series; and RH Series.







The Endurant HD and International A26 engine combination is available in the International LoneStar; LT Series; and RH Series.



The Endurant HD and Detroit™ DD13® engine powertrain is available in the Freightliner Cascadia.



















The Endurant HD offers a number of advantages over competitive heavy-duty automated transmissions, including an industry-exclusive transmission fluid pressure sensor, the longest maintenance interval, and the best overall ratio coverage for low-speed maneuverability and downspeeding.“We work closely with our engine partners to deliver tailored solutions that meet their customers’ needs,” said Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. “In every case, the powertrain—the engine and transmission—is highly efficient and provides a low cost-of-ownership experience for the fleet.”Engine and transmission powertrain combinations vary by truck manufacturer:The standard Endurant HD transmission warranty is 5-years/750,000 miles for linehaul commercial vehicles. The Eaton-supplied clutch is covered by a 3-year/350,000-mile warranty. One-year and two-year extended protection plans are also available. Endurant HD’s maximum operating weight (GCVW) is 110,000 lbs. (49,895 kg); maximum horsepower is 510 HP (375 KW); and oil capacity is 16 pints (7.5L). Learn more about Endurant HD [url="]here[/url].Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and Cummins, Inc. (NYSE: CMI). The global joint venture produces and markets industry-leading, heavy-duty automated transmissions for commercial vehicles. For more information visit [url="]www.eatoncummins.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005107/en/