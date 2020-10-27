EagleBank Announces New Investor Relations Leadership Role

The Bank Appoints David Danielson as SVP, Director of Investor Relations and Strategy

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank today announced the appointment of David Danielson as SVP, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy. This new role will collaborate with the bank’s executive management team to further strengthen investor relations and shareholder communications. Danielson will report directly to the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank, Charles Levingston.

As Director of Investor Relations & Strategy, Danielson will develop and lead a strategy managing all aspects of investor relations and communications between the bank, key shareholders, and the financial community. He will be responsible for maintaining the consistent and timely communication of messages to the bank’s investors.

“We are thrilled that Dave will be leading our investor relations activities,” said Charles Levingston, Executive Vice President and CFO. “With strong communication skills, key market insights, strong investor community relationships and more than 20 years’ experience in finance working directly with bank CEOs, CFOs, and Boards of Directors, he will be a valuable resource for our stakeholders.”

Prior to joining EagleBank, Danielson was Managing Director at Janney Montgomery Scott and earlier in his career was President of Danielson Associates, based in Rockville, Maryland. Throughout his career he has provided financial advisory services to hundreds of community banks. Danielson has more than 26 years of financial services experience and has advised on more than 100 whole bank mergers and acquisitions, branch purchase and sale transactions, valuations of stock and new bank formations.

Danielson earned a B.A. degree in Economics from Clark University and an M.B.A. from Northeastern University.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne,

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c2bf71f-d5a3-474a-98ac-4576a05c113b