  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Yatra Online, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

October 27, 2020 | About: NAS:YTRA -11.02% STU:26Y -11.67%

PR Newswire

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its unaudited second quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020 before market opens in New York on November 5, 2020. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com

Yatra

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on November 5, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 7:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the live conference call:

US/International dial-in number: +1-323-289-6581

Confirmation Code: 1299016 (Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code)

Dial-in details for the replay:

A telephone replay will be available for five days following the conclusion of the conference call.

US/International dial-in number: +1-719-457-0820

Confirmation Code: 1299016

This replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.yatra.com

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 102,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yatra-online-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-november-5-2020-301160356.html

SOURCE Yatra Online, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)