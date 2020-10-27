  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Curtis Mathes to Present a Live Webinar for Cannabis Science & Technology

October 27, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TLED +6.31%

PR Newswire

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) will be presenting a live webinar on November 3rd in collaboration with the peer-reviewed technical journal, Cannabis Science & Technology. The presentation, entitled "Environmental and Genetic Factors that affect the quality of Cannabis and Hemp", will be delivered by Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand along with a live Q&A session.

"We are thrilled to share this educational webcast with our audience as well as the knowledge and thought-leadership from one of our esteemed editorial advisory board members, Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand," said Meg L'Heureux, Editor-in-Chief of Cannabis Science & Technology.

"It is always a tremendous honor to disseminate new information regarding the interplay between plants and the environment," remarked Zacariah Hildenbrand, Curtis Mathes Director and Chief Scientific Officer, "This webinar hosted by Cannabis Science & Technology is an excellent opportunity for us to discuss our latest lighting technologies and ongoing research efforts."

"Science and research are entrenched in our DNA at Curtis Mathes," said Robert Manes, President & COO of Curtis Mathes, "Webinars like this allow us to connect with potential collaborators while educating prospective clients on the science of horticultural lighting."

To register for this free event, please visit: https://www.cannabissciencetech.com/cst_w/quality_cannabis_and_hemp

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-to-present-a-live-webinar-for-cannabis-science--technology-301160086.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)