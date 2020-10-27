  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Media Advisory: CAE's FY2021 second quarter financial results and conference call

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:CAE -3.61% TSX:CAE -3%

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2021 second quarter results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event:

CAE's FY2021 Q2 financial results and conference call



Date:

Tuesday, November 10, 2020



Time:

1:00 p.m. ET

Phone numbers or conference call:

Country

Phone number

North America

1-877-586-3392

Canada

+1-416-981-9024

Australia

1800702315

Belgium

080077657

France

0800919393

Germany

08001816101

Netherlands

08000222280

Singapore

8001012594

United Kingdom

08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100
- Access code: 21971432

About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As a testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae
Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-caes-fy2021-second-quarter-financial-results-and-conference-call-301159915.html

SOURCE CAE INC.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)