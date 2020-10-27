CVS Pharmacy Launches QuickRenew, An At-Home Contact Lens Prescription Renewal Tool

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy®, the retail division of CVS Health, today announced the launch of QuickRenew, an online contact lens prescription renewal tool powered by technology from Premium Vision currently available on the CVS Optical website. Customers can use the easy and convenient tool to renew their prescription in minutes with an independent ophthalmologist and order contact lenses to be shipped to their home.

Customers can use the easy and convenient tool to renew their prescription at home in minutes.

"We continue to adapt and evolve our digital offerings in response to the pandemic. This addition to our optical site gives customers a new way to fulfill an important health care need safely and confidently from the comfort of their homes," said Michele Driscoll, Vice President of Customer Engagement, ExtraCare, Digital, & Promotion, CVS Health. "This is especially important at a time when customers are trying to limit their interactions or are finding it difficult to schedule time with an optometrist. Digital screening takes less than 15-20 minutes, and information is reviewed by a licensed independent ophthalmologist."

The QuickRenew online prescription renewal service is currently available in 32 states, where permitted. Patients must be age 18 – 55, have been fitted for contact lenses in the past, have had a full eye exam within last four years and have healthy eye history.

"With 25 years of experience in the vision industry, Premium Vision is taking another meaningful step for our brand, our partners and most importantly for consumers," said Scott Osmond, Vice President of Premium Vision. "By leveraging our unique expertise combined with advanced technology, we're creating new solutions to help consumers get the vision care and correction they need from anywhere."

In addition to QuickRenew, CVS Optical has also launched a new online glasses site that provides customers the ability to order glasses in a variety of trendy and classic styles starting at just $79, and a single-vision prescription comes at no extra cost. Each pair of glasses includes premium polycarbonate lenses that provide UV and scratch protection, and lenses can be upgraded to include blue light filtering to reduce eye strain and fatigue from digital devices.

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, is America's leading retail pharmacy with nearly 10,000 locations, including over 1,700 pharmacies inside of Target and Schnucks grocery stores. We are committed to delivering innovative health solutions that create a simpler, more accessible experience for patients, customers and caregivers. CVS Pharmacy is the only national pharmacy to remove tobacco products from its shelves, and has taken a leadership role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by making testing available at locations across the United States. For the latest product and service offerings, visit www.cvs.com or download the CVS Pharmacy app.

About Premium Vision

Premium Vision is focused on providing the highest quality vision care and customer experience in partnership with top companies across industries, including vision, retail and healthcare. Premium Vision is part of a family of brands, including 1-800 Contacts, Liingo Eyewear, 6over6, and Boomerang.

