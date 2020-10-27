Anixa Biosciences to Host Conference Call to Provide Update on Programs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it will hold a conference call on November 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Anixa's Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the status of the Company's programs, including the impending filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its breast cancer vaccine, being developed with the Cleveland Clinic, the progress with its CAR-T treatment for ovarian cancer, being developed with the Moffitt Cancer Center, and the latest discoveries with its Covid-19 therapy.

Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing:

(877) 876-9174

Conference ID: Anixa

An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors section of the Anixa website at https://ir.anixa.com/events. An archive of the webcast will remain available for 30 days after the call.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio consists of a technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

