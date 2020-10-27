Lucite International and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Advance Collaboration with Agilyx

TEESSIDE, England, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucite International (LI) and Agilyx Corporation (OSE: AGLX-ME), a pioneer in the advanced recycling of post-use plastics, announced today plans to pursue a commercial-scale trial for the recycling of PMMA, commonly known as acrylic, at Agilyx's Tigard, Oregon facility. Following the success of an initial smaller-scale trial using Agilyx's molecular recycling technology, LI, with the support of parent company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC), will further advance its collaboration with Agilyx to deliver fully circular PMMA.

Lucite International (LI) aims for commercial realisation of recycled PMMA production by 2023. In the interim, LI is working with all key stakeholders - including MMA (the building block of all acrylic-based products) customers, PMMA customers, manufacturers, distributors, fabricators and recyclers - to develop a robust value chain for all.

"The results of the trial were so encouraging that we asked Agilyx to run a full-scale plant trial to further prove and optimise their technology," said David Smith, Circular Economy Programme Lead for LI. "The MMA yield and purity figures of the first trial surpassed our expectations, so we are excited to see how well PMMA can be recycled at full production levels. Most encouragingly, when we tested a wide variety of PMMA feedstocks during the initial trial; we purposely included a number of contaminants and the Agilyx technology handled them with no issues. This means that we are on track to deliver a fully operational recycling plant in Europe for PMMA by 2023."

"PMMA is an ideal material for advanced recycling," said Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx. "As a specialist in the advanced recycling of mixed waste plastics, our team of chemical engineers and manufacturing specialists have a wealth of knowledge in the chemical properties and makeup of a multitude of plastic materials. With our already proven track record in the recycling of Polystyrene, as well as our history of recycling mixed waste plastics to synthetic crude and naphtha, we have the knowledge and expertise to turn PMMA back into its original monomer, MMA, creating a truly circular material."

ABOUT LUCITE INTERNATIONAL

Lucite International is a part of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, the global market leader in the production of MMA and PMMA. For over 85 years, we have been focused on the methacrylate molecule - the building block of all acrylic materials. With operations across EMEA, APAC and the USA, our MMA Monomers, PMMA Polymers and Specialty Polymers & Resins benefit people's lives worldwide. If you'd like to know more, head to luciteinternational.com or find us on social media.

ABOUT AGILYX

Agilyx, OSE: AGLX-ME, is a pioneer in the advanced recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. With Agilyx's chemical recycling technology and intelligent feedstock management system, mixed plastic waste can be converted to new virgin-equivalent plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels – creating the opportunity for true circularity. The company has not only developed these first-to-market products, but has also developed a feedstock management company Cyclyx International, Inc. and is working with many waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advance recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at [email protected]. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.

