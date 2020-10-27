Hollister Biosciences Inc. Provides Update on Q3 2020 Performance

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") a diversified cannabis branding company with products in over 280 dispensaries throughout California, and over 80 dispensaries throughout Arizona, is pleased to provide an update on its Q3, 2020 performance.

Q3 2020 Update



For the period beginning July 1st, 2020 and ending September 30th, 2020, Hollister reports that it generated record quarterly revenue of CDN$ 12.5 million and CDN$ 1.265 million in EBITDA from its product line of pre-rolls, concentrates, distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, tinctures and vape products. The Company cautions that revenue and EBITDA figures have not yet been audited and are based on reports prepared by management.

"We are very pleased with our ability to deliver record quarterly revenue in such a challenging market environment. We attribute our revenue growth to further penetration of the California and Arizona dispensary networks and successful new product launches with our joint venture partners. We hope to continue this positive momentum into year-end" stated Carl Saling, CEO.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly-owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker".

