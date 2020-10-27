Incogmeatoâ„¢ by MorningStar FarmsÂ® Seeks to Help Address Protein Gap by Donating $1 Million Worth of Plant-Based Protein Products to Feeding AmericaÂ®

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hunger crisis in America is growing at an alarming rate with Feeding America® estimating that 1 in 6 people could face hunger in 2020. Feeding America member food banks are struggling to keep up with demand as food bank visitors increase by an average of around 60% and charitable donations have sunk to Great Recession lows.1 According to Feeding America, food banks are experiencing a particular shortage of fresh protein - one of the most requested and least donated items – which has caused the protein gap to widen: a disparity in the supply and demand for protein at food banks across the country.

Given the growing crisis, Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms® is donating $1 million dollars' worth of plant-based protein products to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, to help answer the call for good-quality protein, and drive awareness of the reality of the protein gap at food banks.2

"We are proud to be partnering with Feeding America to help extend Incogmeato's mission of making plant-based protein accessible to all, especially in this critical time of need," says Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company. "The need for good-quality protein at food banks is higher than ever, so it's important that we donate and raise awareness of this issue now."

"Feeding America is grateful for Incogmeato's donation of much-needed protein to food banks across the country," says Blake Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Feeding America. "Their generosity helps food banks provide more nourishing food to our neighbors during this challenging time. We are thankful for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping to address the increased need in our communities."

SPOKESANIMALS COMPETE TO HAVE $1MM INCOGMEATO DONATION MADE IN THEIR NAME

And in true Incogmeato fashion, the brand is bringing back their beloved spokesanimals - @Prissy_Pig, @SammiChicken and @BuckleytheHighlandCow – to help them with their donation.

Incogmeato's spokesanimals will compete in a friendly, charitable competition on Instagram. These spokesanimals will raise awareness to the cause by rallying their fanbases to see who will get the honor of having the $1 million worth of Incogmeato product donated in their name, marking it the biggest food donation ever made by an animal to Feeding America.3

Starting today through Friday, Incogmeato spokesanimals @SammiChicken, @Prissy_Pig and @BuckelytheHighlandCow will share social content asking followers to vote for the donation to be made in their name

To vote for your favorite Incogmeato spokesanimal, simply comment on their Incogmeato posts on Facebook and Instagram using a burger emoji

On Sunday, the winning animal influencer will be announced and Incogmeato will donate $1 million worth of plant-based protein products in the winning spokesanimals' name

By participating, you're helping to provide delicious, good-quality, plant-based protein products to families in need, which is something spokesanimals and flexitarians everywhere can feel good about.

Incogmeato is also encouraging fans and followers to visit FeedingAmerica.com/donate to contribute whatever they can to help communities facing hunger.

To learn more about Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms®, visit Incogmeato.com or follow the brand on social media @IncogmeatoUS on Instagram and Facebook, and @Incogmeato on Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

1 https://news.gallup.com/poll/310880/percentage-americans-donating-charity-new-low.aspx

2 Incogmeato will donate $1 million retailers/wholesale value of product in 2020

3 Incogmeato will donate $1 million retailers/wholesale value of product in 2020

