Achieve Life Sciences to Host Smoking Cessation Key Opinion Leader Virtual Roundtable on November 17th, 2020

SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced the Company will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) virtual roundtable event on cytisinicline and smoking cessation on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, at 12:00PM EST.

The event will include an overview by the principal investigator of the ongoing ORCA-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of cytisinicline and provide a review of the results from the RAUORA head-to-head study of cytisinicline vs. Chantix® (varenicline). It will also feature a panel discussion, moderated by healthcare analysts Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann and Thomas Flaten from Lake Street Capital Markets, on the importance of smoking cessation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with participation from the following esteemed experts in the field of smoking cessation:

Nancy Rigotti , MD - Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School , Director of Tobacco Research & Treatment, Massachusetts General Hospital, and ORCA-2 Principal Investigator

Neal Benowitz , MD - Professor of Medicine, Emeritus, University of California, San Francisco

, MD - Professor of Medicine, Emeritus, Judith Prochaska , PhD, MPH - Professor of Medicine, Stanford University

, PhD, MPH - Professor of Medicine, Scott Leischow , PhD - Professor and Director, Clinical and Translational Science, Arizona State University , Former Senior Advisor for Tobacco Policy at HHS

Additional details and registration information can be accessed with this link or by visiting the Achieve website, http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.1,2 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2

Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

As an approved, branded product in Central and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, it is estimated that over 20 million people have used cytisinicline to help combat nicotine addiction.

Chantix® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.



References

1 World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.

2 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking – 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

