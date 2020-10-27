Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Chairman, President & CEO David S Taylor Sold $5 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Procter & Gamble Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David S Taylor (insider trades) sold 35,054 shares of PG on 10/23/2020 at an average price of $142.67 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Procter & Gamble Co is a consumer goods company. The firm markets its products internationally through various channels which include mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and department stores. Procter & Gamble Co has a market cap of $350.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.30 with a P/E ratio of 27.02 and P/S ratio of 5.11. The dividend yield of Procter & Gamble Co stocks is 2.21%. Procter & Gamble Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO David S Taylor sold 35,054 shares of PG stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $142.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.

CEO - Beauty R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of PG stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $143.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer & Secy Deborah P Majoras sold 71,391 shares of PG stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $141.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PG, click here