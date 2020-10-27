  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys Schrodinger Inc, Pinterest Inc, MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, MSCI Inc, CoStar Group Inc

October 27, 2020 | About: IT -1.01% SDGR +1.29% PINS +1.92% EWY -0.14% BIL -0.01% MSCI +0.63% CSGP -0.77% GOOGL +0.5% ANSS +1.67% GOOG +0.45% FDS -0.2%

Investment company Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Schrodinger Inc, Pinterest Inc, MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF, Gartner Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, MSCI Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+investment+managers%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL) - 166,176 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.87%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,386 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,070 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 25,525 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,751 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
New Purchase: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $68.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 51,831 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 28,655 shares as of .

New Purchase: MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF (EWY)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $67.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,375 shares as of .

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $118.16 and $134.19, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,733 shares as of .

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $322.6 and $360.92, with an estimated average price of $345.3.

Reduced: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 41.87%. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.91%. Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. still held 166,176 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. keeps buying

