Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, E*TRADE Financial Corp, Boeing Co

North Liberty, IA, based Investment company Hills Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Truist Financial Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, E*TRADE Financial Corp, Boeing Co, ISHARES TRUST, Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hills Bank & Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Hills Bank & Trust Co owns 227 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TFC, MS, VEA, ED, SHY, VO, ALGN, CHRW, DFS, VTV, VXF,

TFC, MS, VEA, ED, SHY, VO, ALGN, CHRW, DFS, VTV, VXF, Added Positions: EFA, IJR, VWO, MDY, GUNR, PG, PANW, PFE, CABO, AMZN, LNT, FB, CMG, LLY, ALL, NEE, HON, SO, MMM, PM, BND, XEL, UNP, CRM, BKI, INTC, ACN, JNJ, EMR, ECL, DE, ALXN, ILMN, IBM, HAL, GD, MMC, CVX, BRK.B, MO, EOG, BAC, KO, LOW,

EFA, IJR, VWO, MDY, GUNR, PG, PANW, PFE, CABO, AMZN, LNT, FB, CMG, LLY, ALL, NEE, HON, SO, MMM, PM, BND, XEL, UNP, CRM, BKI, INTC, ACN, JNJ, EMR, ECL, DE, ALXN, ILMN, IBM, HAL, GD, MMC, CVX, BRK.B, MO, EOG, BAC, KO, LOW, Reduced Positions: TDTT, ETFC, BDX, BA, AAPL, KLAC, DIS, HD, SBUX, FISV, ITW, TMO, GOOG, IAK, XOM, PEP, TROW, MCHP, IHF, XLB, FAST, MCD, PYPL, BIIB, TJX, TYL, WFC, C, ICE, MSFT, NKE, RTX, PBE, BAX, DHR, DCI, DUK, STT, ZBH, ABBV, CQQQ, IVE, BMY, CI, XRAY, EW, EL, JPM, ORCL, USB, T, AFL, ANSS, ADP, CTSH, COST, ETN, GOOGL, PEAK, ISRG, LMT, MDU, MKL, MAS, SPGI, MIDD, NSC, QCOM, POOL, SYK, SU, GWW, AWK, FTV, EEM, AKAM, AEP, AXP, AMP, CBRE, CP, CAT, CLX, CSGP, STZ, DEO, EXPD, GE, GIS, HSY, LKQ, MRK, MCO, NVS, PAYX, DGX, SEIC, SLB, SRCL, TGT, TECH, TRMB, WMT, WEC, YUM, TDG, PRO, ENV, YUMC, BL, ISTB, IVV, VTI,

TDTT, ETFC, BDX, BA, AAPL, KLAC, DIS, HD, SBUX, FISV, ITW, TMO, GOOG, IAK, XOM, PEP, TROW, MCHP, IHF, XLB, FAST, MCD, PYPL, BIIB, TJX, TYL, WFC, C, ICE, MSFT, NKE, RTX, PBE, BAX, DHR, DCI, DUK, STT, ZBH, ABBV, CQQQ, IVE, BMY, CI, XRAY, EW, EL, JPM, ORCL, USB, T, AFL, ANSS, ADP, CTSH, COST, ETN, GOOGL, PEAK, ISRG, LMT, MDU, MKL, MAS, SPGI, MIDD, NSC, QCOM, POOL, SYK, SU, GWW, AWK, FTV, EEM, AKAM, AEP, AXP, AMP, CBRE, CP, CAT, CLX, CSGP, STZ, DEO, EXPD, GE, GIS, HSY, LKQ, MRK, MCO, NVS, PAYX, DGX, SEIC, SLB, SRCL, TGT, TECH, TRMB, WMT, WEC, YUM, TDG, PRO, ENV, YUMC, BL, ISTB, IVV, VTI, Sold Out: IVW, XLE, SCHW, WBA, OMC, BOTZ, VNQ,

For the details of HILLS BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hills+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 230,012 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 98,631 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,447 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 128,824 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,750 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,669 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,737 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,469 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $183.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 898 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,633 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $63.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 211,883 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 166,647 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 165.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 75,273 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $231.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,498 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 135.82%. The purchase prices were between $1699.07 and $1928, with an estimated average price of $1812.18. The stock is now traded at around $1782.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 316 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,319 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST by 57.53%. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.93, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Hills Bank & Trust Co still held 53,135 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 53.01%. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Hills Bank & Trust Co still held 13,406 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.95%. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Hills Bank & Trust Co still held 9,545 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.28%. The sale prices were between $52.19 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Hills Bank & Trust Co still held 26,258 shares as of .

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 61.81%. The sale prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $109.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Hills Bank & Trust Co still held 1,972 shares as of .