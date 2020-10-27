Trulieve Opens Punta Gorda's First Dispensary, Brings Access Directly to Patients

The 64th storefront in Florida offers the largest inventory of medical cannabis products in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company's 66th nationwide. The new dispensary will be the first location in Punta Gorda and third in Charlotte County to bring the Company's wide-ranging catalog of medical cannabis products directly to patients.

Located on Tamiami Trail, the new dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable patient access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida. It joins the Company's 63 other dispensaries statewide, including those in nearby Port Charlotte, Englewood, and Fort Myers.

"We believe patients should be able to safely and consistently have access to the medications they rely on and use daily, which means opening stores in locations that best benefit patients, like Punta Gorda," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Each location is about more than just access; each store allows us to genuinely connect with the community. As the first medical cannabis company in Punta Gorda, we understand people may have questions about Florida's medical cannabis program; we encourage those interested in learning more to visit our website and connect with our highly-educated team to get information on the program, our company, and any questions they may have."

In honor of the Company's brand new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Punta Gorda dispensary on opening day. In line with policies adopted statewide, all visitors are required to wear masks inside the dispensary. Additionally, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Punta Gorda Opening

WHERE: 10175 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1105, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950

WHEN: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 9:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 64 dispensaries in the state.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup (at select locations), or statewide home delivery options available. In addition, patients can schedule a 30-minute complimentary virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices or to review their doctor's recommendation. To learn more about consultations, click here to read Trulieve's blog.

Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in the dispensaries, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff; all updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was approaching 440,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are nearly 2,700 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

