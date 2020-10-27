2020 Baoding Comprehensive Emergency Response Drill of Radiation Incidents Conducted in IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

BAODING, China, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced, on October 23, 2020, Baoding City Ecological Environment Bureau conducted a comprehensive emergency response drill for radiation incidents in Hebei Baoding Dongfang Paper Milling Co., Ltd. After the drill, bureau leaders and company management held a meeting evaluating the drill. The Company believes that the drill will be helpful for the Company to evaluate effectiveness of response procedures and give employees an opportunity to practice emergency procedures in a simulated but safe environment.

Mr. Zhenyong Liu, CEO and Chairman of the Company commented: "As an environment-friendly enterprise, our company has always taken environmental protection as its priority, and put prevention in the first place. By co-organizing and actively participating in this drill, we have accumulated experience in dealing with and handling emergencies, and improved the ability to deal with the accidents. In the future, our Company will, as always, actively fulfill its social responsibility and promote the continuous and stable improvement of safety production and environmental protection with greater determination and more solid work."

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE MKT since December 2009.

