Modernize Homeowner Survey Helps Contractors Weather the Off-Season

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize.com, a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, announces the results of a recent survey assessing homeowner plans for renovation projects this winter. The survey, conducted during September and October, collected information on holiday travel and home improvement plans, as well as budgets and financing, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We see that interest in home improvement projects appears higher than usual heading into this winter," observes Cassie Morien, homeowner insights analyst for Modernize. "With limited travel planned amidst the pandemic, homeowners appear to be shifting funds away from plane tickets and hotels and instead envision renovating their properties to make them more comfortable and energy-efficient."

Important homeowner survey findings

Modernize's report, available in a downloadable eBook, reflects information from more than 5,000 consumers. Results show the following holiday and winter season plans:

76% of homeowners will not travel this holiday season

28% will conduct exterior home improvement projects

48% of survey respondents expect to spend between $1,000 and $10,000

and 11% of homeowners budget more than $10,000

39% of respondents are prepared to pay with cash

Of those seeking financing, 96% will try to borrow 50% or more of expected project costs

Modernize makes the following resources available to help contractors during the off-season:

Webinar

Modernize will offer a free webinar, Thursday, October 29, at 1 p.m. CST to discuss the latest Modernize homeowner survey findings and their implications for contractors this winter. The webinar will be hosted by Jamie Smith, director of client acquisition services, along with home improvement expert, Gregg Hicks, vice president at Modernize. Registration is available: https://modernize.com/contractor-resources/56256/weathering-the-off-season-live-webinar

A copy of the webinar materials will be available for download on the Modernize website.

e-Book

Homeowner survey data is summarized in an e-book entitled "Weathering the Off-Season." This e-book covers COVID-19's impact on homeowners, holiday spending plans related to home renovations, marketing during the off-season, remarketing to cold leads and staying safe while working indoors this winter.

Morien is available to elaborate on homeowner survey findings and highlight how the webinar and e-book can benefit contractors.

About Modernize

For more than 15 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize is owned and operated by QuinStreet , Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

