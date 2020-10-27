  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Huaneng Power International, Inc.: RMB 9.133 Billion Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders for the Three Quarters of 2020 Increased by 69.34%

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:HNP +4.79% SHSE:600011 -3.24%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its unaudited operating results prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

For the three quarters of 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries recorded consolidated operating revenue of RMB 121.823 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 17.889 billion), representing a decrease of 4.31% compared to the same period of last year. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 9.133 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 1.341 billion), representing an increase of 69.34% compared to the same period of last year. The earnings per share was RMB 0.50 and earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 20.13 (equivalent to approximately USD 2.957). The increase of Company's net profit was mainly due to the decrease of fuel prices.

Encl: The unaudited summary financial information of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The summary financial information is published under the listing regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The summary financial information was prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the People's Republic of China ("PRC GAAP"), which differs from the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). No reconciliation with IFRS or US GAAP has been made in the presentation of the summary financial information.

~End~

Encl: The unaudited summary financial information of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The summary financial information is published under the listing regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The summary financial information was prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the People's Republic of China ("PRC GAAP"), which differs from the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). No reconciliation with IFRS or US GAAP has been made in the presentation of the summary financial information.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 111,971 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,217 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huaneng-power-international-inc-rmb-9-133-billion-net-profit-attributable-to-shareholders-for-the-three-quarters-of-2020-increased-by-69-34-301160779.html

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)