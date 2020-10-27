  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Infortrend Upgraded Software to Optimize SSD Lifespan

October 27, 2020 | About: TPE:2495 +0.82%

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2020

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, upgraded software for its storage products to prevent simultaneous failure of multiple SSDs, eliminate risks of data loss, and extend SSD lifespan.

More and more enterprises are looking to SSD for increasing datacenter performance as SSDs make data access almost instantaneous. HDD, on the other hand, is a considerably less expensive technology providing massive capacity for Big Data. When it comes to prolonging service lifetime of storage, there are different approaches to HDDs and SSDs. HDDs are more sensitive to physical conditions, such as external temperature, powering, proper ejection, etc. SSD lifespan is more predictable and depends on Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD), measuring how many times a user can rewrite an entire SSD every day throughout its warrantied lifetime. While predictability is in a sense convenient, but it also creates a possibility of simultaneous failure of multiple SSDs, imposing a higher risk of data loss.

To ensure well data protection, Infortrend's upgraded software that prevents SSDs from failing at the same time. Infortrend RAID algorithm "unbalances" write data between SSDs, so that SSDs have different write times, and, therefore, different lifespan left. Moreover, with "UNMAP" command supported, unused free space can be reclaimed from the storage, which improves wear-leveling to sustain long-term SSD endurance and performance. Finally, SSD lifespan monitoring function alerts users when SSD lifespan is about to end and allows timely SSD replacement.

"We upgraded software for our storage products for preventing occurrence of multiple SSD failure and optimizing SSD lifespan. Enterprises can rely completely on Infortrend storage and be sure in integrity of their valuable data," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor CS , EonStor GS, and EonStor DS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infortrend-upgraded-software-to-optimize-ssd-lifespan-301158657.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)