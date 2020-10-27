  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
RiceBran Technologies to Host Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on November 5th at 4:30 PM EST

October 27, 2020 | About: STU:NTQ3 +1.9% NAS:RIBT -4.73%

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran and a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products, today announced that Mr. Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman of RBT, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5th at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Also joining Mr. Bradley on the call from management will be Todd Mitchell – Chief Financial Officer.

The call information is as follows:

  • Date: November 5, 2020
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
  • Direct Dial-in number for US/Canada: (212) 271-4615
  • Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: (800) 908-8375
  • Dial-In number for international callers: (212) 271-4615
  • Participants will ask for the RiceBran Technologies Q3 2020 Financial Results Call

This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142229.

The call will also be available for replay by accessing http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142229.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact:
Ascendant Partners, LLC
Richard Galterio
+1 (732) 410-9810
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricebran-technologies-to-host-q3-2020-financial-results-conference-call-on-november-5th-at-430-pm-est-301160609.html

SOURCE RiceBran Technologies


