Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the ROTH Capital Healthcare Event "COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development"

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced today it will present at the ROTH Capital Healthcare Event, "COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development" taking place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 9:00 AM (ET) / 6:00 AM (PT). This corrects the previous announcement issued on October 26, 2020, which indicated that Ampio would be presenting at the 2020 MedTech Innovation Forum hosted by ROTH Capital.

The ROTH Healthcare and Biotechnology team are hosting the webinar to discuss key therapies in development to treat COVID disease.

The Webinar includes three sessions: "Immune Modulators to Ameliorate COVID Disease 1," "Direct Antivirals and Other Agents Against SARS-CoV2 Virus," and "Indirect Antivirals Against SARS-CoV2 Virus."

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application ("BLA"), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

