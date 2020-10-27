Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming November 2, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Fennec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FENC) securities between February 11, 2020 and August 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On August 11, 2020, before the market opened, Fennec disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for PEDMARK. According to the CRL, "after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of [Fennec's] drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.51, or 34%, to close at $6.66 per share on August 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the manufacturing facilities for PEDMARK, the Company's sole product candidate, did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) that, as a result, regulatory approval for PEDMARK was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

