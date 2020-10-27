Riverview Financial Corporation Announces Division Brand Consolidation

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE) has announced a companywide brand consolidation and a divisional name change initiative that will occur by the end of 2020. The name change will primarily affect offices in the Bank's western Pennsylvania footprint where it currently operates as CBT Bank and Citizens Neighborhood Bank. Beginning in 2021, all banking offices will operate as Riverview Bank.

According to Bank leadership the name change will reflect the Bank's existing internal processes, culture, and philosophy, outwardly under a unified brand name. Riverview Bank and its operating divisions have effectively operated as one Bank for several years and this change is in name only. The Bank will continue to deliver the same community banking experience with local customer service and decision-making across Pennsylvania's neighborhoods under one unified brand without changes to procedures, processes, products, or services.

"The transition to one name, Riverview Bank, is an opportunity for our customers, the communities we serve, as well as for the Bank. Customers will recognize their Bank and the ability to transact banking business in many locations as they travel throughout our multi-county footprint. We have operated as one Bank for years, and this change will allow us to demonstrate our commitment to the communities we serve and our values under one name, Riverview Bank," said President & CEO, Brett Fulk. "We will continue to serve our customers with the highest level of customer service, and while positive customer impact was the catalyst for this change, the Bank will experience enhanced operating efficiencies as a result."

About Riverview Financial Corporation

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 27 community banking offices and 2 limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview's operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview's periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

