Elliott Management Supportive of DTE Energy's Intent to Spin-Off Midstream Business

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:DTE +3.57%

Spin-Off of Midstream Business Will Drive Significant Value

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Management Corporation ("Elliott"), which manages funds that collectively own a significant interest in DTE Energy Co. ("DTE" or the "Company"), today released a statement supporting DTE's decision to pursue a spin-off of the DTE Midstream business from DTE Energy. Elliott Senior Portfolio Manager Jeff Rosenbaum also commended CEO Gerardo "Jerry" Norcia on the Company's commitment to unlocking value:

"Elliott is supportive of DTE's plan to spin-off the DTE Midstream business, and we applaud CEO Jerry Norcia and the entire DTE team for taking these steps to unlock significant value. We appreciate the engagement and dialogue we have had with DTE's senior management team over the past several months. We believe the new DTE Energy and DTE Midstream will stand as leading companies in their respective sectors. In particular, the transaction will highlight the value of DTE Electric and DTE Gas as two of the best regulated utilities in the U.S. with industry-leading system capital investment and growth, a strong management execution track record and a top-tier regulatory jurisdiction. Additionally, we believe DTE Midstream will be differentiated as one of the only publicly traded midstream businesses operating in the two most attractive U.S. natural gas basins and providing both best-in-class earnings growth and contract coverage. We believe this transaction should unlock significant shareholder value. Both companies are now poised to deliver results and value that exceed what they could otherwise achieve on a combined basis."

About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $41 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:

Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Management Corporation
(212) 478-2017
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elliott-management-supportive-of-dte-energys-intent-to-spin-off-midstream-business-301160697.html

SOURCE Elliott Management Corporation


