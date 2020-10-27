Qualys Extends Integration with Microsoft Azure Defender to On-Premises and Multi-Cloud with Microsoft Azure Arc

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and one of the leading providers of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it is expanding its integration of Qualys Vulnerability Management to Microsoft Azure Arc, allowing customers to perform vulnerability scanning on servers outside of the Azure platform, including on-premises and multi-cloud servers (e.g., AWS, GCP, etc.).

Qualys' built-in vulnerability assessment solution integrated in Azure Defender now supports Azure Arc. This enables customers to perform Vulnerability Assessment with one click on their non-Azure machines onboarded to Azure Arc. Customers can also consolidate vulnerability findings for both Azure VMs and non-Azure machines in a single interface. The built-in capability is available to all Azure Defender for servers' customers at no additional cost.

"With Azure Arc, Microsoft continues to bring flexibility, choice and peace of mind to organizations," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Extending our collaboration uniquely allows us to deliver built-in security to Azure customers, so they can easily secure their hybrid cloud environments in one click."

Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure Arc enabled servers and public preview of Azure Arc data services at Microsoft Ignite this September.

"It's never been easier to protect on-premises and multi-cloud virtual machines with solutions like the Qualys vulnerability assessment capabilities integrated with Azure Defender and Azure Arc," said Scott Woodgate, senior director, Azure Product Marketing Management at Microsoft Corp.

